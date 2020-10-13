Advertisement

Supreme Court halts 2020 census for now

The Trump administration argued that the head count needed to end immediately.
The U.S. Census Bureau collects data every 10 years.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October.

The court on Tuesday said the 2020 census should be stopped for now.

The Trump administration argued that the head count needed to end immediately so the U.S. Census Bureau had enough time to crunch the numbers before a congressionally mandated year-end deadline for turning in figures used for deciding how many congressional seats each state gets.

A coalition of local governments and civil rights groups had sued the Trump administration, arguing that minorities and others in hard-to-count communities would be missed if the count ended early.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

