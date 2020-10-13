Advertisement

Third Wisconsin prison experiences coronavirus outbreak

(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says there’s been another coronavirus outbreak in a state prison.

The DOC says the Racine Correctional Institution/Sturtevant Transitional Facility had 127 active COVID-19 cases among prisoners as of Monday. Two other prisons, Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution and Oshkosh Correctional Institution, are still in the midst of two large outbreaks.

As of Monday, Kettle Moraine had 412 active cases among inmates and Oshkosh had 346. Sturtevant is a small unit of Racine Correctional and is located adjacent to the larger prison.

The facilities are counted as one prison on the DOC’s data dashboard.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.)

Latest News

Local

Off-duty Mauston officer charged after gun fires, strikes person in groin

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A Mauston police officer faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting another person while showing off his gun collection, while off-duty, after a night of drinking.

News

MPD investigating armed robbery on Madison’s east side

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police have not made any arrests at this time.

Local

Local historian explains controversy behind Christopher Columbus

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Brittney Ermon
Gov. Tony Evers issued an order one year ago to honor indigenous tribes in Wisconsin, by essentially replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day.

NBC15 Investigates

More scammers targeting online shoppers since pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall and Juliana Tornabene
Scammers are using social media to lure consumers to fake websites.

Latest News

News

Wisconsinites find controversy with Columbus Day

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Scammers use COVID-19 pandemic to their advantage

Updated: 12 hours ago

Local

Mineral Point Schools shifts all students to virtual learning

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Mineral Point School District is shifting all of their students to virtual learning starting Wednesday.

Crime

Merrimac teen pistol whipped, robbed

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Madison Police Department is investigating after an 18-year-old Merrimac male was pistol-whipped and robbed Sunday evening.

Local

Rock County residents can get free masks, thermometers at drive-thru

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Rock County residents can get free masks and thermometers in a drive-thru this weekend.

Local

MPD: Suspect reportedly shoots at SUV with children inside while driving

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Madison Police Department says a man reportedly fired his gun multiple times Sunday in the direction of an SUV with children inside.