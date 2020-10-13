Advertisement

Ticket sale deadline for WI Best Bloody Mary Fest is fast approaching

Ticket sales will end at midnight on Oct. 20 to allow for vendors to prepare the kits.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The drive-thru WI Best Bloody Mary Fest is about two weeks away, but the last day to buy tickets is quickly approaching.

The festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Yahara Bay Distillers in Madison.

The “Seed to Table” program from the Goodman Community Center is being highlighted to support over 20 local businesses and nonprofits in a safe way. The list includes Chef K Clark Pickles & Preserves, Lush Life Vegan Bakery and Dashelito’s Hot Sauce.

The tickets for the event are designed to a 30-minute time slot to pick up a Bloody Mary Festival kit, valued at $340. There will be herb crackers and rim salt provided in the package, which will also include a jar of Dilly Beans from Porchlight.

Time slots and tickets are limited. Ticket sales will end at midnight on Oct. 20 to allow for vendors to prepare the kits.

Participants can even tailgate once they pick up their kit and listen to a local radio station from a Spotify playlist. There will also be a costume contest, either for people to dress up or to decorate their cars, to win tickets to next year’s festival. There will also be a photographer at the fest to play games with cars while they are in the drive-thru lane.

