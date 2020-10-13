Vice President Mike Pence talks the economy, health care and Supreme Court nominee during campaign stop in Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WMTV) - In another visit to battleground Wisconsin, Vice President Mike Pence spent Tuesday campaigning at Weldall Manufacturing in Waukesha.

He talked about the Trump administration’s accomplishments, health care, and the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett will soon be Justice Amy Coney Barrett. We’re gonna fill that seat,” VP Pence said before the crowd cheered.

Just hours before Pence’s speech, Wisconsin State Treasurer, Democrat Sarah Godlewski held a press briefing with other state leaders criticizing the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic and its decision to move so quickly on the Supreme Court nomination after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

She said she wishes the Trump administration had handled the pandemic with the same expediency as the Supreme Court nomination.

“As State Treasurer, our economy is only as healthy as our community, and we will not get our country back on track until we get this virus under control. This administration has failed to provide a united plan for the United States, and our state and our country are struggling, starting with small businesses," said Godlewski.

Pence talked about the economy during his campaign stop, saying it’s the strongest it’s ever been with President Trump in the White House.

Pence also made mention of the Biden campaign, criticizing former VP Joe Biden’s accomplishments during the Obama administration.

