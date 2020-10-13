US Supreme Court asked to settle Wisconsin absentee ballot case

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An application to provide a back-up option for voters who do not receive their absentee ballots in the mail in time was submitted Tuesday to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Fair Elections Center sent the application on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans and eight Wisconsin voters. They explained that they feel the need to protect the lower court ruling which allowed voters across the state to receive a replacement absentee ballot by email or online if their originally-requested ballot did not arrive in time for the 2020 Presidential Election.

The Fair Elections Center application would vacate the stay issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit which blocked a ruling in September from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin. The ruling offered a limited time window as a fail-safe for voters who did not receive their ballot in time, but it was reversed by the Seventh Circuit last week.

The groups noted that they found additional ways for voters to receive their absentee ballot, such as online and email delivery. Voters would still have to mail in their ballots, drop them off at a polling place or take them to the city clerks' office.

