Advertisement

US Supreme Court asked to settle Wisconsin absentee ballot case

A record number of people requested absentee ballots
A record number of people requested absentee ballots(WILX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An application to provide a back-up option for voters who do not receive their absentee ballots in the mail in time was submitted Tuesday to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Fair Elections Center sent the application on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans and eight Wisconsin voters. They explained that they feel the need to protect the lower court ruling which allowed voters across the state to receive a replacement absentee ballot by email or online if their originally-requested ballot did not arrive in time for the 2020 Presidential Election.

The Fair Elections Center application would vacate the stay issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit which blocked a ruling in September from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin. The ruling offered a limited time window as a fail-safe for voters who did not receive their ballot in time, but it was reversed by the Seventh Circuit last week.

The groups noted that they found additional ways for voters to receive their absentee ballot, such as online and email delivery. Voters would still have to mail in their ballots, drop them off at a polling place or take them to the city clerks' office.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Supreme Court halts 2020 census for now

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Supreme Court has stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October.

Consumer

Callers posed as Amazon employees scam consumers- just in time for Prime Day

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The state Better Business Bureau is reporting a new scam Tuesday where callers pose as Amazon employees, just in time for Amazon Prime Day.

Education

$50 million granted to stabilize Wisconsin early care, education system

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
An additional $50 million in funding for a new round of Child Care Counts payments was allocated Tuesday for early childhood and education.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin reports record number of COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
DHS now reports 1,508 deaths in the state have been linked to coronavirus.

Latest News

Local

1 killed, 1 hurt when wind blows metal pole into power line

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
One man was killed and another injured Tuesday when the wind blew a metal pole they were holding into power line, electrocuting them.

Coronavirus

Alliant Center COVID-19 testing site temporarily closes Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The COVID-19 testing site at the Alliant Center temporarily closed Tuesday afternoon.

Local

Rockford man credits massive weight loss gets him off the heart transplant list

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
UW Health celebrated Tom Saterlee’s prognosis, noting how rare it is.

Space

Mars will be extra bright Tuesday night!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By James Parish
On Tuesday, Mars will be at opposition.

Local

Off-duty Mauston officer charged after gun fires, strikes person in groin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A Mauston police officer faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting another person while showing off his gun collection, while off-duty, after a night of drinking.

Coronavirus

Third Wisconsin prison experiences coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says there’s been another coronavirus outbreak in a state prison.