Wisconsin communities receive over $129 million to support transportation projects

(File)
(File)(KWTX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin communities received over $129 million this week to support transportation related projects.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said Tuesday that this funding is the last of quarterly payments for 2020.

Local governments have received over $505 million this year in general transportation financial assistance, which is a 10% increase from the 2019 allocations. In addition to this increase, there was also $320 million included in new funding for the State Highway Patrol Rehabilitation program and $90 million was given for the Local Roads Improvement Program-Supplement.

The fourth quarter payments across Wisconsin included:

  • Over $126 million to general transportation aids. This money will help cover costs of constructing, maintaining and operating roads under local jurisdictions.
  • Over $3 million to connecting highway aids to 117 eligible municipalities. This money will reimburse municipalities for maintenance and traffic control of certain state highways within their area.
  • $255,975 to expressway policing aids to Milwaukee County

The assistance to local authorities is part of over $465 million in new funding for projects in the 2019-2020 budget and is the largest dedication of new, ongoing revenue to the transportation fund “in a generation.”

