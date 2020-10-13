Advertisement

Wisconsinites take issue with celebrating Columbus Day

The Columbus statue in Columbus was removed this June after local teenager Abigail Adams said the statue didn’t have a purpose.
By Juliana Tornabene and Brittney Ermon
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers issued an order one year ago to honor Indigenous tribes in Wisconsin, by essentially replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Wisconsin is one of just 14 states that recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day.

The Columbus statue in Columbus was removed this June after local teenager Abigail Adams said the statue didn’t have a purpose.

“It’s always kind of bothered me ever since we learned in school that Columbus is actual not a great person,” Adams said.

Adams started a petition in June to remove the statue, arguing it did not address any of Columbus' controversial history.

“The more I learn about native Americans over the years the more and more it upsets me that we still celebrate Columbus Day rather than learn about Indigenous people and learn about what actually happened, rather than the giant patriotic thing we’ve always been fed,” Adams said.

Ho-Chunk President Marlon White Eagle says removing the statue marks a step in the right direction. “Denouncing the treatment of Indigenous people and reaffirming the indigenous culture and the history that was here prior to any modern day country," White Eagle said.

White Eagle believes that Columbus Day only tells one side of the story and Indigenous people have “historically gone through quite a bit of history.”

Charles Cohen, a historian from University of Wisconsin- Madison, said Christopher Columbus represents more than landing in the Americas in 1492.

“He’s part of a large narrative of American history, but he’s also emblematic to the beginnings of the mistreatment of native peoples, the native slave trade,” Cohen said. “The usurpation of their lands, the deaths of their people, the destruction of their cultures.”

Cohen believes it is a dark part of history that is coming to light. He did say that Columbus Day should still be celebrated, but that we have to understand the consequences.

“I wouldn’t want to see him completely expunged from historical record, but I am in great sympathy with native peoples who want to say there are other sides to the story," Cohen said.

City leaders called on the community ideas for what should be done with the statue in August. Officials say it will have a new owner on Nov. 20.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

NBC15 Investigates

More scammers targeting online shoppers since pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tajma Hall and Juliana Tornabene
Scammers are using social media to lure consumers to fake websites.

News

Wisconsinites find controversy with Columbus Day

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Scammers use COVID-19 pandemic to their advantage

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Mineral Point Schools shifts all students to virtual learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Mineral Point School District is shifting all of their students to virtual learning starting Wednesday.

Latest News

Crime

Merrimac teen pistol whipped, robbed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Madison Police Department is investigating after an 18-year-old Merrimac male was pistol-whipped and robbed Sunday evening.

Local

Rock County residents can get free masks, thermometers at drive-thru

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Rock County residents can get free masks and thermometers in a drive-thru this weekend.

Local

MPD: Suspect reportedly shoots at SUV with children inside while driving

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Madison Police Department says a man reportedly fired his gun multiple times Sunday in the direction of an SUV with children inside.

News

Madison police investigate shots fired on Stoughton Rd.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Madison Police are investigating a shots fired incident on Stoughton Rd. near Buckeye Rd. Monday evening.

News

Middleton PD ticket man who allegedly drove through a church

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Chief: No reason to fire Wisconsin officer who killed teen

Updated: 5 hours ago