28 more COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin; 2nd highest so far

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A day after the Dept. of Health Services recorded a record high number of deaths related to COVID-19, the agency reported the second-most in state history.

Twenty-eight more deaths were recorded Wednesday, six fewer than the previous day, according to DHS' daily update. That still tops any other day - except Tuesday - since the pandemic began and pushes the total number of deaths state wide to 1,536 since the pandemic began.

Additionally, Iowa Co. health officials said the first resident from that county has died.

Additionally, the state reported more than 3,000 new, confirmed cases of coronavirus, more than 21 percent of the total tests tallied on Wednesday. That drove the seven-day percent-positive above 20 percent for the first time in state history.

With DHS reporting 3,107 new cases, the overall total has risen to 158,578 cases in Wisconsin. Of those, 31,595 remain active.

The state also set a new high for the number of people hospitalized because of COVID-19 in a day. It reported 153 more people were admitted to the state’s hospital, which are already stretched thin. On Wednesday, the emergency hospital at the state fairgrounds opened to provide more beds for the influx of patients.

Since the pandemic began, 8,754 people have been hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.