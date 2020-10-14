Advertisement

AG Kaul announces updated $1.6 billion settlement with opioid manufacturing company

FILE - This July 1, 2013 file photo shows the exterior of the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals office in St. Louis.
FILE - This July 1, 2013 file photo shows the exterior of the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals office in St. Louis.(Whitney Curtis/AP Images for Mallinckrodt, File)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State Attorney General Josh Kaul announced an updated settlement with opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt (MNK) Tuesday, saying the company will pay $1.6 billion into a trust.

The Department of Justice explained that the trust will go toward decreasing the opioid crisis, including valid claims related to MNK’s role in the crisis.

MNK will pay $450 million upon the emergence from bankruptcy, $200 million annually on the first and second anniversary of emerging from bankruptcy and $150 annually on the third through seventh anniversaries of emergence through bankruptcy.

This payment schedule improves a previous deal in February by moving $150 million from the last payment to the first.

Kaul pushed the idea that opioid manufacturers should be held accountable for their role in the opioid epidemic.

“Families have been devastated by opioid addiction, and our communities need resources to support prevention efforts and treatment,” Kaul said.

The manufacturer also agreed that they are subject to injunctive relief and, among other things, and will prevent marketing and ensure systems are in place to avoid misuse of drugs.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Evers faces another lawsuit over capacity order

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

Virtual learning under protest at Mineral Point HS

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

Mauston police officer charged in off-duty shooting

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Local

President Trump’s campaign releases details on Janesville visit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Trump campaign has released more information Tuesday on President Donald Trump’s visit to Janesville this weekend.

Latest News

Education

Mineral Point Schools students, parents, coaches protest virtual learning switch

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Michelle Baik
The Mineral Point School District made the decision to fully pivot to virtual learning, causing a protest Tuesday over the decision to also suspend some fall sports.

News

More than 250,000 Wisconsin households to receive additional FoodShare benefits

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
More than 250,000 Wisconsin households are to receive additional October FoodShare benefits because of the public health emergency declared by Gov. Tony Evers on Sept. 22.

Coronavirus

Tavern League sues to end statewide limits on mass gatherings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Evers Administration is facing another lawsuit challenging the emergency orders health officials have issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

Rockford man credits massive weight loss gets him off the heart transplant list

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
UW Health celebrated Tom Saterlee’s prognosis, noting how rare it is.

News

Rockford man credits massive weight loss gets him off the heart transplant list

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Off-duty Mauston officer charged after gun fires, strikes person in groin

Updated: 3 hours ago