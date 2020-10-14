AG Kaul announces updated $1.6 billion settlement with opioid manufacturing company

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State Attorney General Josh Kaul announced an updated settlement with opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt (MNK) Tuesday, saying the company will pay $1.6 billion into a trust.

The Department of Justice explained that the trust will go toward decreasing the opioid crisis, including valid claims related to MNK’s role in the crisis.

MNK will pay $450 million upon the emergence from bankruptcy, $200 million annually on the first and second anniversary of emerging from bankruptcy and $150 annually on the third through seventh anniversaries of emergence through bankruptcy.

This payment schedule improves a previous deal in February by moving $150 million from the last payment to the first.

Kaul pushed the idea that opioid manufacturers should be held accountable for their role in the opioid epidemic.

“Families have been devastated by opioid addiction, and our communities need resources to support prevention efforts and treatment,” Kaul said.

The manufacturer also agreed that they are subject to injunctive relief and, among other things, and will prevent marketing and ensure systems are in place to avoid misuse of drugs.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.