Agrace to open annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Agrace’s annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop is opening Friday, Oct. 23 to sell gentle used holiday items and the proceeds from the shop go toward the community.

All proceeds from the pop-up shop will help fund Agrace’s community grief support services and the Agrace Grief Support Center in Fitchburg. The company noted that since the merchandise is all donated, most items will be one-of-a-kind gifts.

The shop will be located at 1702 W. Beltline Highway in Madison and be opened for five weeks. The store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Agrace has four other resale stores, three traditional thrift stores in Madison and Janesville, plus a home store in Madison.

According to a news release, more than 2,000 southern Wisconsinites, including 350 students, receive grief support services from Agrace to help them cope with the death of a loved one. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has began, sessions have shifted to one-on-one support as well as emotional, peer and professional support in a virtual setting.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.