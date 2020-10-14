Authorities investigating death at Devil’s Lake State Park

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are investigating a death at Devil’s Lake State Park.

Emergency crews responded to the park late Wednesday morning. Authorities say the victim was found bleeding on the railroad tracks in the park.

The Dept. of Natural Resources also confirmed what it described as an “incident” had occurred on the south shore of the Sauk Co. park. The agency added that it is working with the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Baraboo Police Dept. on the investigation.

#BREAKING: I’m at Devil’s Lake; Sauk County dispatch confirms with me that a victim was found on the rail road tracks in the park, bleeding. Dispatch also confirmed that victim has died @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/eY0EqldAMm — Elise Romas (@EliseRomasNBC15) October 14, 2020

Investigators have not released any information about the victim nor the cause of death.

The park is currently closed because of the investigation.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

