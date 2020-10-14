Advertisement

Authorities investigating death at Devil’s Lake State Park

Authorities are investigating a death at Devil's Lake State Park on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
Authorities are investigating a death at Devil's Lake State Park on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.(WMTV/Elise Romas)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are investigating a death at Devil’s Lake State Park.

Emergency crews responded to the park late Wednesday morning. Authorities say the victim was found bleeding on the railroad tracks in the park.

The Dept. of Natural Resources also confirmed what it described as an “incident” had occurred on the south shore of the Sauk Co. park. The agency added that it is working with the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Baraboo Police Dept. on the investigation.

Investigators have not released any information about the victim nor the cause of death.

The park is currently closed because of the investigation.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

