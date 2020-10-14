Badger fans can’t be physically inside Camp Randall- but their “Bucky Board” can

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison Badger fans may not be able to be physically present at Camp Randall Stadium on game days, but their “Bucky Board” can be.

Fans can purchase a “Bucky Board," which is a cardboard cut-out of themselves, friends or family to show off their support for the team. Even pets can show off their Badger pride.

Those cut-outs will be in the stands for every game at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin Athletics said it’s a fun way for fans to create atmosphere at the stadium, even though they can’t be physically present.

“We’d like to recreate some sort of student section, they might not be able to jump around these cardboard cutouts, but at least we’d like to have some presence of our fans, our great fan base in the stadium,” said UW Madison Athletics Director of Brand Strategy Patrick Herb.

Each game, one board will be selected to win a prize package.

After this football season passes, fans can also have their Bucky Board make its way to the Kohl Center or LaBahn Arena for hockey and basketball.

All proceeds for the sales will go toward supporting student-athletes. There are special discounts available for those who have season tickets, those who are donors to Wisconsin Athletics and UW Madison students.

The Bucky Boards will need to be purchased by 11 p.m. Sunday to make sure they have a seat for the kickoff against Illinois.

