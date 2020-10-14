First snowflakes this season could be around the corner

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday wind gusts have topped 35-40 mph in some spots. A strong low-pressure system is making its way east - drawing up warmer air from the southwest. As a cold front passes later this evening, colder air aloft surges in and drops lows well into the 30′s this weekend.

Wind gusts topped 30-35 mph throughout much of southern Wisconsin on Wednesday. (WMTV NBC15)

Gusty winds highlight the first part of the forecast. As a cold frontal boundary departs Thursday, winds turn out of the northwest - bringing highs down close to 50°F. Winds back off tomorrow night. A clear sky will allow lows to fall near freezing and in many spots - below 32°F. Widespread frost is expected Friday & Saturday mornings.

Widespread frost is likely Friday & Saturday mornings. (WMTV NBC15)

A few passing clouds may shake out a few snowflakes Friday afternoon, but no major impacts are expected. Any flakes that fall will melt as soon as they reach the ground.

The next notable weather system arrives on Saturday. Another low-pressure system develops over the Plains and moves east into Wisconsin. Gusty winds turn back out of the south - bringing in some warmer air to south-central Wisconsin. Highs on Saturday could top in the mid 50′s. A cold front will move in quickly thereafter -- bringing an end to the brief warm spell. A few showers are possible on the leading edge of the system Saturday morning. Snow flurries are likely farther north.

Showers may mix with a few snowflakes this weekend and next week. Rain chances remain low, however. (WMTV NBC15)

Rain chances are kept low Saturday afternoon due to drier air. The cold front swings through late Saturday into Sunday and could bring a light snow flurry as it exits.

Highs remain in the 40′s from Sunday through Tuesday. Another weather system moves into the Badger state at the start of the week. Monday and Tuesday showers could mix with light snow.

