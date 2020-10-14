Advertisement

Fiserv Forem to host NCAA Tournament in 2025

Screenshot of EarthCam time-lapse movie of the Fiserv Forum construction
Screenshot of EarthCam time-lapse movie of the Fiserv Forum construction(WBAY)
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The NCAA Tournament is coming to Milwaukee - four years from now.

The NCAA announced the hosts of the first rounds of 2025 NCAA men’s basketball championship and the Fiserv Forum made the list. It will host first and second round games. Marquette University is listed as the host school.

“The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship is one of the premier sporting events in the country and we’re excited to welcome the tournament to Fiserv Forum twice in a four-year span,” said Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin.

The Milwaukee Bucks noted that this is the second time the Forum has been used as a regional site. It will also host first and second round games in 2022.

“The Bucks have been tremendous partners with the university and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase the arena and city of Milwaukee to college basketball fans from around the country,” Marquette Vice President and Director of Athletics Bill Scholl said.

