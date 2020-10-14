Advertisement

How MPD approaches de-escalation and mental health training

New appointees to Madison’s Civilian Oversight Board have called for more training in both areas.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As conversations around police reform continue in 2020, newly-appointed members of Madison’s Civilian Oversight Board have called for more de-escalation and mental health training. NBC15 took a look at programs the Madison Police Department has in place.

Before becoming a Madison Police officer, new recruits go through MPD’s Police Academy.

“We have a lot more, I think, training then what is the minimum requirements,” said MPD Academy Sergeant Theresa Magyera.

Magyera said MPD recruits go through 900 hours of academy training, more than the 720 mandated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Over 100 of those hours involved de-escalation and mental health training.

Magyera said it is important officers are prepared to interact with someone in a crisis.

“Verbal and non-verbal skills are ways that we can de-escalate situations,” she said.

Magyera explained police academy training stresses clear communication. Unless there is an immediate danger, they are looking to avoid using physical force.

“We try to emphasize that is the best possible outcome, so we don’t have to use force on people,” Magyera said.

Recruits also go through specific training on interacting with people dealing with mental health crises.

“There’s definitely a crisis management block in the academy that’s taught by our mental health sergeant,” Magyera explained.

Sarah Shimko, the mental health sergeant, also runs MPD’s full-time Mental Health Unit. The unit was created in 2015.

“How can we exhaust every reasonable option rather than using the criminal justice system?” Shimko said of the unit’s mission.

Officer in the Mental Health Unit partner with crisis workers from Journey Mental Health to respond to calls and connect people with resources.

“The Mental Health Officers have the ability, they have a more flexible schedule, to be able to do the outreach, do the check-ins,” Shimko explained.

Shimko added that she is encouraged to see local government invest in mental health resources outside the criminal justice system.

“Working together and having that strong partnership is just key,” she said.

MPD also said officer training does not stop after the Academy. Magyera explained officers are required to go through at least 24 hours of training every year, which can include updated de-escalation and crisis management.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Mineral Point Schools to resume fall sports after previous suspension

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Mineral Point School District will resume some fall sports after the School Board had previously decided to suspend them.

Local

Madison proposes raising golf rates by 15% for 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The City of Madison has proposed raising golf rate fees by 15% in 2021.

News

Madison Mayor defends $2 million cut to police department funding as part of 2021 City Budget

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway defended cuts to her recently released 2021 city budget that includes a $2 million reduction to Madison Police Department funding.

Local

Badger fans can’t be physically inside Camp Randall- but their “Bucky Board” can

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
University of Wisconsin- Madison Badger fans may not be physically at Camp Randall Stadium on game days, but their “Bucky Board” can be.

Latest News

News

Last day for online or mail-in voter registration

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

"Bucky Boards" featured at Camp Randall in Madison

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

MPD: Two college students find safe in flames while out walking

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Two college students on an evening walk Tuesday night called the Madison Police Department after finding a safe on fire.

Local

Agrace to open annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop in Madison

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Agrace’s annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop is opening Friday, Oct. 23 to sell gentle used holiday items and the proceeds from the shop go toward the community.

Coronavirus

Three city of Beloit employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
City of Beloit reported three employees tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday and are now in quarantine.

local

A look at MPD's de-escalation and mental health training

Updated: 3 hours ago
After new appointees to Madison’s Civilian Oversight Board have called for more training in both areas, a closer look at programs already in place.