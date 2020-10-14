Hwy. 51 south of Janesville closing Saturday for Pres. Trump’s visit

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office plans to shut down a stretch of Hwy. 51 on Saturday afternoon during President Donald Trump’s campaign fundraising rally.

The Sheriff’s Office will close the highway between state Hwy. 11 and B-R Townline Road, just south of Janesville, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sheriff Troy Knudson asks anyone headed that way to plan on taking another route during that time.

The Trump campaign released more details Tuesday about the president’s visit. The event is slated for 6 p.m. at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport. Doors will open for the event at 3:00 p.m. and all attendees will be given a temperature check, masks that they will be instructed to wear and hand sanitizer access.

The president had previously canceled his plans to visit Janesville for a campaign rally due to testing positive for COVID-19.

The president will also be visiting Muskegon Michigan on Saturday to speak in support of local law enforcement.

