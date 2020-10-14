Advertisement

Iowa Co. Health Dept. reports 1st death of resident who tested positive for COVID-19

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa County Health Department reported the first death of a county resident who tested positive for COVID-19.

The department said the resident was 65 years old.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones during this time of sadness and great loss” said Director/Health Officer Debbie Siegenthaler.

According to a news release on Wednesday, the health department is continuing to work with state and local partners to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The department also pushed the message that everyone plays a part in the spread of COVID-19, thus everyone should be part of the solution.

Siegenthaler emphasized that the better the community does their part to protect themselves and others, the better the outcome will be.

“Every person and every practice is important and helps us and the entire community with our goals”, she said. “This virus is real and it can be deadly. Everything matters.”

The department also urged residents who are high risk, meaning 60 years and older or have a chronic medical condition, to take extra precautions to reduce their exposure to the virus.

The department reported 13 new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, totaling 320 cases across the county.

The Health Department announces thirteen additional cases bringing the current COVID-19 confirmed case count in Iowa...

Posted by Iowa County Health Department on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

