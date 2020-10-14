Advertisement

Judge blocks statewide caps on bars and restaurant capacities

Evers issues statewide limit on indoor mass gatherings
Evers issues statewide limit on indoor mass gatherings(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sawyer Co. judge has temporarily blocked the statewide order limiting the number of people allowed to gather at bars and restaurants.

On Tuesday, the Tavern League of Wisconsin took aim at last week’s order limiting the number of people allowed to gather in public locations. It filed a lawsuit in Sawyer Co., asking the court to issue an injunction blocking the order.

It also asked the judge to grant a restraining order preventing the order from going into effect. On Wednesday morning, the judge granted its request.

The trade association stated the industry cannot afford greater restrictions on its businesses, which it argues have not proven effective.

“Restaurants, taverns, bars, and supper clubs did not cause this pandemic, but they are systematically facing bankruptcy, closure, and economic ruin,” TLW President Chris Marsicano wrote in a statement issued after the lawsuit was filed.

The Tavern League contends the Dept. of Health Services' decree was enacted improperly. Citing the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision ending the extension to the Safer at Home emergency order, the League argues DHS and Secretary-designee Andrea Palm would have needed to go through the process of creating an administrative rule to issue such a mandate.

A spokesperson for Gov. Evers' Office, Britt Cudabek, told NBC15 on Tuesday the Administration believes the order stays within the parameters of the earlier Supreme Court decision.

This is a breaking news update. NBC15 will update this story as more information becomes available. We have also reached out to the Tavern League and the Governor’s Office and will update with statements from them as soon as they respond.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Last chance to register to vote online or by mail

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Erin Sullivan
We're less than 3 weeks away from the 2020 Presidential Election Day. Wednesday, October 14th, is your last chance to register to vote by mail or online in Wisconsin.

News

Madison Police investigating robbery at east side Chili’s

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police say the restaurant’s manager was closing the building near East Towne Mall when they were approached and forced back into the restaurant by a man who claimed to have a weapon.

News

Police respond to calls of shots fired on Madison’s west side

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police found six shell casings near the intersection of of Raymond Road and Prairie Road Tuesday night.

Weather Headlines

Strong and gusty wind Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charlie Shortino
Strong and Gusty Wind Today

Latest News

News

NBC News to host town hall with President Trump this Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
The event will be moderated by Savannah Guthrie in Miami at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

News

Gov. Evers faces another lawsuit over capacity order

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Virtual learning under protest at Mineral Point HS

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Mauston police officer charged in off-duty shooting

Updated: 11 hours ago

Local

President Trump’s campaign releases details on Janesville visit

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Trump campaign has released more information Tuesday on President Donald Trump’s visit to Janesville this weekend.

State

AG Kaul announces updated $1.6 billion settlement with opioid manufacturing company

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
State Attorney General Josh Kaul announced an updated settlement with opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt (MNK) Tuesday, saying the company will pay $1.6 billion into a trust.