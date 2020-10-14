Judge blocks statewide caps on bars and restaurant capacities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sawyer Co. judge has temporarily blocked the statewide order limiting the number of people allowed to gather at bars and restaurants.

On Tuesday, the Tavern League of Wisconsin took aim at last week’s order limiting the number of people allowed to gather in public locations. It filed a lawsuit in Sawyer Co., asking the court to issue an injunction blocking the order.

It also asked the judge to grant a restraining order preventing the order from going into effect. On Wednesday morning, the judge granted its request.

The trade association stated the industry cannot afford greater restrictions on its businesses, which it argues have not proven effective.

“Restaurants, taverns, bars, and supper clubs did not cause this pandemic, but they are systematically facing bankruptcy, closure, and economic ruin,” TLW President Chris Marsicano wrote in a statement issued after the lawsuit was filed.

The Tavern League contends the Dept. of Health Services' decree was enacted improperly. Citing the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision ending the extension to the Safer at Home emergency order, the League argues DHS and Secretary-designee Andrea Palm would have needed to go through the process of creating an administrative rule to issue such a mandate.

A spokesperson for Gov. Evers' Office, Britt Cudabek, told NBC15 on Tuesday the Administration believes the order stays within the parameters of the earlier Supreme Court decision.

