Last chance to register to vote online or by mail

What Wisconsinites need to know about today’s deadline
By Erin Sullivan
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re less than 3 weeks away from the 2020 Presidential Election Day. Wednesday, October 14th, is your last chance to register to vote by mail or online in Wisconsin.

To do so online, go to myvote.wi.gov to complete your registration. If you’re registering by mail, just make sure it’s postmarked by the 14th. You’ll need a state ID or driver’s license for either option.

After the 14th, you’ll have to go to your city clerk’s office or an in-person absentee voting site to register. You can also register at your polling location on election day. The reason that election officials encourage early registration is because if a problem comes up while you’re trying to get registered, you’ll want time to sort it out.

“Like if they bring the wrong sort of documentation to prove that their registered, that’s something that can be easily corrected by going back and getting it now where we’re weeks away from election. Whereas on election day if you show up near the polling close, then you’re kind of out of luck and you need to go back and get something that proves where you’re registered,” says Deputy Clerk for the City of Madison, Jim Verbick.

As of today, the City of Madison has sent out more than 99,000 absentee ballots. About 65% of those have been returned. That’s a huge surge compared to a normal November election, when they’d distribute around 8-10,000 absentee ballots.

If you do vote in-person at a polling place, Verbick says besides the added safety precautions like increased sanitizing and distancing, the experience there should be like any other year.

“I feel like we’ve got a pretty good number and will have about as many polling places as we normally would in a November election. And a lot of that is with the cooperation of the people that are hosting our polling places,” says Verbick.

If you receive an absentee ballot, Verbick advises you carefully read the instructions.

“It’s very informative and it’s very necessary that you follow the instructions on there. We get a lot of questions in our office that I think could easily be answered if they had just read the instructions.”

There are also prompts on the envelope of the absentee ballot. In Madison, officials have highlighted the sections that need to be completed. Those include the voter signature, witness signature and witness address.

