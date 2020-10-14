Madison Police investigating robbery at east side Chili’s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Chili’s on Madison’s east side Tuesday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, around 11 p.m. the restaurant’s manager was closing the building near East Towne Mall when they were approached and forced back into the restaurant by a man who claimed to have a weapon in his pocket.

The suspect then took an unknown amount of money from the safe and ran from the scene, heading north across East Washington Avenue.

Police describe the suspect as a slim man around 5-feet, 8-inches tall. He was reportedly wearing a black hat, blue surgical mask, black hoodie and dark jogging pants.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

