Madison proposes raising golf rates by 15% for 2021

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison has proposed raising golf rate fees by 15% in 2021.

According to the proposal released Wednesday, the city noted that high school golf and First Tee are an exception to the increases.

The courses included in the list were Glenway, Monona, Odana Hills and Yahara Hills. The city added each golf course can charge any amount at or below the cap rate proposed.

The city proposed to raise the season pass and restricted hours pass by 5%, which would raise the fee for an unlimited season pass from $1,350 to just over $1417. The cost for a season pass with restricted hours was raised from $1,050 to just over $1,102

They also proposed an increase to the WSGA Handicap Fee from $27 to $30.

The city also eliminated the couples passes, with a potential for replacing it with the addition of a family pass.

The costs for the summer passes were unchanged.

