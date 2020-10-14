Advertisement

Mineral Point School Dist. calls emergency meeting after student protest

Students, parents and coaches protested Mineral Point School District's decision to go completely virtual.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mineral Point school board called an emergency meeting for Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement came just hours before the 5 p.m. meeting was set to begin. The district added to its Facebook post about the meeting a link for public comment.

Its decision comes a day after students, parents, and coaches protested the district’s decision Monday to pivot fully to virtual learning, as well as the decision to suspend some fall sports.

The district wrote a letter to parents saying the move was recommended by the Iowa County Health Dept. After going through the guidance, the district decided to suspend volleyball, cross country, boys soccer and football for two weeks.

There were no classes on Tuesday so that the district could use it is a prep day. District-wide virtual learning will start Wednesday and last for two weeks. The earliest day they will return to a hybrid schedule would be Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

