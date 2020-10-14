Advertisement

Mineral Point Schools students, parents, coaches protest virtual learning switch

The district suspended volleyball, cross country, boys soccer and football for two weeks.
Students, parents and coaches protested Mineral Point School District's decision to go completely virtual.
Students, parents and coaches protested Mineral Point School District's decision to go completely virtual.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene and Michelle Baik
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mineral Point School District made the decision to fully pivot to virtual learning, causing a protest Tuesday over the decision to also suspend some fall sports.

Students, parents and coaches decided to come out to protest the decision made Monday to move from a hybrid model to all virtual.

The district wrote a letter to parents saying the move was recommended by the Iowa County Health Department. The department has several metrics to give districts guidance on school capacity. Over the weekend, health officials reported a sharp rise in coronavirus case counts, with almost 40 new COVID-19 cases, bringing all confirmed cases to 300.

After going through the guidance, the district decided to suspend volleyball, cross country, boys soccer and football for two weeks.

Parent and coach Mike McVay said there has not been a case of COVID-19 so far in the athletic department.

“So I think the kids and a lot of us are looking at the fact that they’ve done everything that’s been asked of them by the school board and the school, and now they feel they’re being punished for doing what they were told,” McVay said.

There were no classes on Tuesday so that the district could use it is a prep day. District-wide virtual learning will start Wednesday and last for two weeks. The earliest day they will return to a hybrid schedule would be Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More than 250,000 Wisconsin households to receive additional FoodShare benefits

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
More than 250,000 Wisconsin households are to receive additional October FoodShare benefits because of the public health emergency declared by Gov. Tony Evers on Sept. 22.

Local

How $317 million MMSD referendum could impact West High School

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
The money would mainly go to maintenance, renovations and upgrades to Madison’s four major high schools.

Coronavirus

Tavern League sues to end statewide limits on mass gatherings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Evers Administration is facing another lawsuit challenging the emergency orders health officials have issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

Rockford man credits massive weight loss gets him off the heart transplant list

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
UW Health celebrated Tom Saterlee’s prognosis, noting how rare it is.

Latest News

News

Rockford man credits massive weight loss gets him off the heart transplant list

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Off-duty Mauston officer charged after gun fires, strikes person in groin

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Wisconsin Elections Commission encourages voters to watch absentee ballot counting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
Administrator Meagan Wolfe explained that poll workers will put the same care into counting ballots in the 2020 General Election as do any other.

News

WEC encourages voters to watch ballot tally

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Vice President Mike Pence talks the economy, health care and Supreme Court nominee during campaign stop in Waukesha

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
He talked about the Trump administration’s accomplishments, health care, and the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

News

State officials discuss alternate care facility

Updated: 2 hours ago