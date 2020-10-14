Mineral Point Schools students, parents, coaches protest virtual learning switch

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mineral Point School District made the decision to fully pivot to virtual learning, causing a protest Tuesday over the decision to also suspend some fall sports.

Students, parents and coaches decided to come out to protest the decision made Monday to move from a hybrid model to all virtual.

The district wrote a letter to parents saying the move was recommended by the Iowa County Health Department. The department has several metrics to give districts guidance on school capacity. Over the weekend, health officials reported a sharp rise in coronavirus case counts, with almost 40 new COVID-19 cases, bringing all confirmed cases to 300.

After going through the guidance, the district decided to suspend volleyball, cross country, boys soccer and football for two weeks.

Parent and coach Mike McVay said there has not been a case of COVID-19 so far in the athletic department.

“So I think the kids and a lot of us are looking at the fact that they’ve done everything that’s been asked of them by the school board and the school, and now they feel they’re being punished for doing what they were told,” McVay said.

There were no classes on Tuesday so that the district could use it is a prep day. District-wide virtual learning will start Wednesday and last for two weeks. The earliest day they will return to a hybrid schedule would be Tuesday, Oct. 27.

