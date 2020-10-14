Advertisement

Mineral Point Schools to resume fall sports after previous suspension

Students, parents and coaches protested Mineral Point School District's decision to go completely virtual.
Students, parents and coaches protested Mineral Point School District's decision to go completely virtual.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - Mineral Point School District will resume some fall sports after the School Board had previously decided to suspend them.

Cross country, boys soccer and volleyball will all return immediately with a 14-day self-quarantine after their last competition.

Football, however, will not be resuming immediately. In a separate motion from the other sports, the school board voted that football would resume on Oct. 26.

The district opted to switch to virtual learning on Monday, following guidance from the Iowa County Health Department. The district used Tuesday as a prep day, but students, parents and coaches came out to protest the decision that day.

