Advertisement

Monona, Verona receive $700,000 for lake clean-up projects

The selected projects in both cities will help address urban runoff and reduce storm water volume in area lakes.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Monona and City of Verona will receive over $700,000 combined in an effort to clean up lakes and keep water clean in the area.

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the money is part of Dane County’s Urban Water Quality Grant Program.

The selected projects in both cities will help address urban runoff and reduce storm water volume in area lakes.

Monona will receive $206,150 for its Underground Pond project and Stonebridge Park. The full cost is projected to be around $412,300. Verona will receive $500,000 for its Lincoln Street Stormwater Facility project and the full projected cost is $2.07 million.

Dane Co.'s cost sharing program’s goal is to improve the quality and quantity of urban storm water runoff entering county lakes, streams and rivers. They also work to increase the public’s awareness of urban water quality issues and provide education to the public about urban storm water quality improvement practices.

The program has helped fund almost $10 million in projects since its inception in 2005, the county noted, has provided funds for the removal over a half million pounds of debris and removal of 2,00 pounds of phosphorus annually. The county added that one pound of phosphorus removed prevents up to 500 pounds of algae growth in lakes.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Three city of Beloit employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
City of Beloit reported three employees tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday and are now in quarantine.

National

Trumps’ teenage son Barron tested positive for coronavirus, had no symptoms

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms.

Local

Sen. Elizabeth Warren to hold events in Madison, Milwaukee this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Sen. Elizabeth Warren is headed to Wisconsin this weekend to host two Get Out the Vote events

Coronavirus

28 more COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin; 2nd highest so far

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A day after the Dept. of Health Services recorded a record high number of deaths related to COVID-19, the agency reported the second-most in state history.

Latest News

Local

Iowa Co. Health Dept. reports 1st death of resident who tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Iowa County Health Department reported the first death of a county resident who tested positive for COVID-19.

Basketball

Fiserv Forum to host NCAA Tournament in 2025

Updated: 1 hours ago
The NCAA Tournament is coming to Milwaukee - four years from now.

Local

Authorities investigating death at Devil’s Lake State Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Emergency crews responded to the park late Wednesday morning.

Back To School

Mineral Point School Dist. calls emergency meeting after student protest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Mineral Point school board called an emergency meeting for Wednesday afternoon.

Politics

Senate challenger Harrison criticizes Graham’s ‘good old days of segregation’ comment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Jaime Harrison, who is in a competitive race in South Carolina for Lindsey Graham’s Senate seat, tweeted about the comment.

Coronavirus

Parisi: Dane Co. rules on bars and restaurants not affected by judge’s restraining order

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Dane Co. bars, restaurants,and other businesses still need to follow the county health department’s rules limiting the number of people allowed in public places.