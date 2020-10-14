Monona, Verona receive $700,000 for lake clean-up projects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Monona and City of Verona will receive over $700,000 combined in an effort to clean up lakes and keep water clean in the area.

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the money is part of Dane County’s Urban Water Quality Grant Program.

The selected projects in both cities will help address urban runoff and reduce storm water volume in area lakes.

Monona will receive $206,150 for its Underground Pond project and Stonebridge Park. The full cost is projected to be around $412,300. Verona will receive $500,000 for its Lincoln Street Stormwater Facility project and the full projected cost is $2.07 million.

Dane Co.'s cost sharing program’s goal is to improve the quality and quantity of urban storm water runoff entering county lakes, streams and rivers. They also work to increase the public’s awareness of urban water quality issues and provide education to the public about urban storm water quality improvement practices.

The program has helped fund almost $10 million in projects since its inception in 2005, the county noted, has provided funds for the removal over a half million pounds of debris and removal of 2,00 pounds of phosphorus annually. The county added that one pound of phosphorus removed prevents up to 500 pounds of algae growth in lakes.

