More than 250,000 Wisconsin households to receive additional FoodShare benefits

(NBC15)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 250,000 Wisconsin households will receive additional October FoodShare benefits because of Gov. Evers’ public health emergency declaration in September.

According to a news release issued by the state Department of Health Services Tuesday, the federal government increased the limits of how much each household can receive per person on Oct. 1. These benefits will help Wisconsin families with the cost of food for the month.

“FoodShare benefits provide households that are struggling across our state the ability to access food, one of our most basic human needs,” said Andrea Palm, Secretary-designee of the Department of Health Services. “Being able to provide these emergency allotments is crucial to helping offset the effects of the pandemic for our hardest hit families.”

Under the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, states that have declared public health emergencies are able to provide FoodShare recipients with the maximum monthly benefit amount, according to the release. That amount is based on the number of people in the household.

Wisconsin FoodShare families received emergency benefits in March, April, May, July, August and September. There were no emergency benefits in June because the state did not have a declared public health emergency at that time.

FoodShare households that are not currently receiving the maximum monthly benefit amount for their family size will receive additional benefits, bringing them up to that level, the release states. The additional October benefits will be available on QUEST cards on Nov. 1. Households will receive a letter notifying them of the additional benefits. Households already receiving the maximum amount will not receive additional benefits.

