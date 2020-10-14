MPD: Two college students find safe in flames while out walking

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two college students on an evening walk Tuesday night called the Madison Police Department after finding a safe on fire.

The Madison Fire Department then extinguished the flames at 8 p.m. along the Southwest Commuter Path near the Kohl Center. An MPD officer then observed that not only had the safe been on fire, but it had been pried open.

MPD found a few employee time cards from Porter Coffee at 640 West Washington Avenue. Once the officer arrived at the business, he found that the front door had been forced open.

An employee later reported to MPD that electronics, including a laptop, were also missing from the store. A construction worker also told MPD that a crowbar had been missing from a job site, not far from the coffee shop.

