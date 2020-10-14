Advertisement

NBC News to host town hall with President Trump this Thursday

Donald Trump at the Republican Presidential Town Hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 29, 2016.
Donald Trump at the Republican Presidential Town Hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 29, 2016.(KOLO)
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:44 AM CDT
MIAMI, Fl. (WMTV) - NBC News will host a live town hall with Republican presidential nominee President Donald Trump, moderated by Savannah Guthrie, in Miami on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.

During the one-hour town hall, Guthrie will moderate a conversation between President Trump and a group of Florida voters on critical issues impacting their vote less than three weeks before Election Day.

The event will take place outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in accordance with guidelines set forth by health officials and consistent with all government regulations. NBC News has been given a statement by Dr. Clifford Lane, Clinical Director at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), indicating that he and Dr. Anthony Fauci have reviewed the president’s recent medical data, including a PCR test collected and analyzed by NIH on Oct. 13, and have concluded “with a high degree of confidence” that the president is “not shedding infectious virus.”

Both Guthrie and the president will be at least 12 feet apart from both each other and the audience. The audience will also be socially-distanced and required to wear face masks while on the premises, answer a symptoms questionnaire and take a temperature check prior to entering the outdoor venue. Every NBC News staffer will be tested on site on the ground in Miami.

At the same time, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is set to appear at a town hall hosted by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos in Philadelphia.

