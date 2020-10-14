Advertisement

Parisi: Dane Co. rules on bars and restaurants not affected by judge’s restraining order

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi holds news conference on August 10, 2020.
Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi holds news conference on August 10, 2020.(WMTV-TV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. bars, restaurants,and other businesses still need to follow the county health department’s rules limiting the number of people allowed in public places.

County Executive Joe Parisi issued the reminder Wednesday morning, shortly after a Sawyer Co. judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the statewide emergency order that capped the number of customers allowed at most indoor establishments at 25 percent of their capacity.

The challenge to Gov. Tony Evers' order imposing the restrictions was filed by the Tavern League of Wisconsin.

Pubic Health Madison and Dane County had already opted out of the state’s emergency order, in favor of its own previously issued regulations. The governor’s emergency order had allowed local governments to do so if their rules were already more stringent.

Although the restraining order did not affect his county, Parisi blasted the judge’s decision, noting the increased spread of COVID-19 both in Dane Co. and across the state.

“Timing is everything, and this latest attempt to sabotage scientifically proven strategies to slow the spread of this pandemic comes as Covid-19 is consuming Wisconsin. Our state is making every national ‘worst’ list right now for cases, deaths, and hospitalizations,” he said.

Parisi also pointed out the Dept. of Health Services state passed 1,500 deaths from complications related to COVID-19 and compared them to the 183 deaths from influenza reported during the last flu season.

