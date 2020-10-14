Pirate bugs arrive in swarms with a painful, annoying bite

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Juliah Weglarz and her kids like to play at Noelridge Park in Cedar Rapids on nice, warm fall days, but recently, she’s is one of many now being attacked by swarms of tiny black bugs every time she steps outside.

“We’ve had to stay inside a few days too, just because they’re so bad and my daughter reacts really badly to them when they bite her," Weglarz said.

They’re called minute pirate bugs, and they spend all summer as a helpful predator in fields and gardens eating the eggs of annoying insects. But, when the fall harvest hits, they come out in swarms looking for more food.

Dr. Donald Lewis is a professor of Entomology at Iowa State. He said there are higher-than-average reports of pirate bugs this year. The bugs don’t spread disease or draw blood like other insects, but their bite is much more painful, especially for being 1/5 of an inch.

“So there’s nothing stealthy about it. And as they’re punching into your skin with their blunt little beak, it hurts way out of proportion to the size of the insect. And they immediately get noticed," Lewis said.

Lewis said normal bug spray isn’t likely to work against the pirate bugs. He says they seem to be attracted to light colors and exposed skin, so the best way to keep them from biting is by wearing long sleeves and dark clothing.

Lewis says most people don’t react much to the bites, except for being annoyed, but some, like Weglarz’s daughter, can have an allergic reaction that can last for days.

He said the pirate bugs will go away and start to hibernate once colder weather arrives.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.