Police respond to calls of shots fired on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating gunshots on Madison’s west side Tuesday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, around 8:45 p.m. officers received several calls reporting gunshots in the Meadowood neighborhood. Once at the scene, police found six shell casings near the intersection of of Raymond Road and Prairie Road.

Witnesses shared that they saw several cars driving away after the shots were fired. No injuries or property damage were found.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

