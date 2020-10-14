President Trump’s campaign releases details on Janesville visit

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Trump campaign has released more information Tuesday on President Donald Trump’s visit to Janesville this weekend.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport at a Make America Great Again Rally.

Doors will open for the event at 3:00 p.m. and all attendees will be given a temperature check, masks that they will be instructed to wear and hand sanitizer access.

The Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport confirmed to NBC15 on Monday that Air Force One will be flying into its airport on Saturday. The president had previously canceled his plans to visit Janesville for a campaign rally due to testing positive for COVID-19.

The president will also be visiting Muskegon Michigan on Saturday to speak in support of local law enforcement.

