Sen. Elizabeth Warren to hold events in Madison, Milwaukee this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sen. Elizabeth Warren is headed to Wisconsin this weekend to host two Get Out the Vote events, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign announced Wednesday.

Warren will be traveling to Madison and Milwaukee on Saturday for the events.

The time and location for Warren’s stops have not been released yet, but Biden’s campaign noted that additional details will be sent out.

In-person early voting starts Oct. 20 in Wisconsin.

President Donald Trump will also be campaigning in Wisconsin this Saturday at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville.

NBC 15 News will release the details of the trip as we learn more.

