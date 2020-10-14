Advertisement

September 2020 declared hottest on record worldwide

Climatologists say 2020 could sit with Earth’s top-three warmest years on record.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The September 2020 average global temperature was the highest its been in that month since 1880. Scientists with NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) released their September monthly climate summary Wednesday.

Land & ocean surface temperatures were much warmer than average across the Middle East and the western U.S.
Land & ocean surface temperatures were much warmer than average across the Middle East and the western U.S.(NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information)

The global land and ocean surface temperature clocked in at 60.75°F. That’s 1.75°F higher than the 20th-century average. Last month marked the 44th September in-a-row of temperatures above the 20th-century average. According to NCEI, the 10 warmest Septembers have occurred since 2005.

September 2020 was a bit cooler than average for Madison. Through all the ups & downs, high temperatures averaged 69.5°F in south-central Wisconsin. According to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center, that’s 3.1°F below the 1981-2010 climate record average.

In addition to the record warmth, arctic sea ice extend trended downward - to near record lows. Average sea ice coverage for September 2020 was the second smallest on record for the month. According to NCEI, on Sept. 15, sea ice covered 1.44 million square miles of the Arctic - just behind the record smallest extent for September on Sept. 17, 2012.

A map of significant weather and climate events in September 2020.
A map of significant weather and climate events in September 2020.(NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT - Expect a BIG temperature drop from WED to THU

Updated: 6 hours ago

Weather Headlines

Strong and gusty wind Wednesday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Charlie Shortino
Strong and Gusty Wind Today

Weather Headlines

CHILLY BLAST - Bottom of the thermometer falls out soon!

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT

News

Next Big Weather Maker - Chilly blast by the end of the workweek

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT

Latest News

Weather Headlines

The first snow of the season is possible this weekend

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
The first snow of the season is possible this weekend

Weather Headlines

Hurricane Delta takes aim at the Louisiana Coast

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
Hurricane Delta is expected to be fifth hurricane to make landfall on the U.S. mainland in 2020/

Weather Headlines

NOAA: 16 Billion-Dollar Weather Disasters impact the U.S. so far in 2020

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
According to NOAA, there have been 16 weather/climate disaster events with losses exceeding $1 billion each to affect the United States in 2020 (as of Oct. 7).

Forecast

October turns into HOT-ober by the end of the workweek

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT

Weather Headlines

Northern Lights could be visible over southern Wisconsin Monday night

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:36 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
If you look up at the night sky tonight, there is a chance you could see the northern lights.

Weather Headlines

Western Wildfires Among Largest in History

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
Western wildfires have scorched millions of acres in California & Oregon. That's about all of south-central Wisconsin in comparison.