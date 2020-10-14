September 2020 declared hottest on record worldwide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The September 2020 average global temperature was the highest its been in that month since 1880. Scientists with NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) released their September monthly climate summary Wednesday.

Land & ocean surface temperatures were much warmer than average across the Middle East and the western U.S. (NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information)

The global land and ocean surface temperature clocked in at 60.75°F. That’s 1.75°F higher than the 20th-century average. Last month marked the 44th September in-a-row of temperatures above the 20th-century average. According to NCEI, the 10 warmest Septembers have occurred since 2005.

September 2020 was a bit cooler than average for Madison. Through all the ups & downs, high temperatures averaged 69.5°F in south-central Wisconsin. According to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center, that’s 3.1°F below the 1981-2010 climate record average.

In addition to the record warmth, arctic sea ice extend trended downward - to near record lows. Average sea ice coverage for September 2020 was the second smallest on record for the month. According to NCEI, on Sept. 15, sea ice covered 1.44 million square miles of the Arctic - just behind the record smallest extent for September on Sept. 17, 2012.

A map of significant weather and climate events in September 2020. (NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.