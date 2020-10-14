Advertisement

Strong and Gusty Wind Today

Wind will gust up to 45 m.p.h.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A strong low-pressure system will approach from the west today and bring strong and gusty wind with it. Southerly wind is expected to increase to 20 to 25 m.p.h. through the morning. Gusts could be as high as 45 m.p.h. by midday and afternoon.

Wind will gusts are expected in excess of 30 m.p.h. at noon today. Local gusts will be as high as 45 m.p.h.
Wind will gusts are expected in excess of 30 m.p.h. at noon today. Local gusts will be as high as 45 m.p.h.(wmtv weather)

Ahead of the low, these southerly winds will bring mild temperatures to the state for one more day before temperatures fall sharply tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will be close to 20 degrees cooler than what we will see today.

Cool temperatures and breezy conditions are expected through the remainder of the week. Highs by Sunday and Monday will be in the 40s. We could even see a few flakes of snow mixing with sprinkles early next week.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Headlines

CHILLY BLAST - Bottom of the thermometer falls out soon!

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Next Big Weather Maker - Chilly blast by the end of the workweek

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT

Weather Headlines

The first snow of the season is possible this weekend

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
The first snow of the season is possible this weekend

Weather Headlines

Hurricane Delta takes aim at the Louisiana Coast

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
Hurricane Delta is expected to be fifth hurricane to make landfall on the U.S. mainland in 2020/

Latest News

Weather Headlines

NOAA: 16 Billion-Dollar Weather Disasters impact the U.S. so far in 2020

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
According to NOAA, there have been 16 weather/climate disaster events with losses exceeding $1 billion each to affect the United States in 2020 (as of Oct. 7).

Forecast

October turns into HOT-ober by the end of the workweek

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT

Weather Headlines

Northern Lights could be visible over southern Wisconsin Monday night

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:36 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
If you look up at the night sky tonight, there is a chance you could see the northern lights.

Weather Headlines

Western Wildfires Among Largest in History

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
Western wildfires have scorched millions of acres in California & Oregon. That's about all of south-central Wisconsin in comparison.

Weather Headlines

Western wildfires are causing those hazy skies over Wisconsin

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
When you look at up the sky Monday, you’ll see more than just sunshine and clouds. The sky will be appear hazy and milky white.

Weather Headlines

Early Light Frost Possible Tonight

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
Some portions of the NBC 15 viewing area are under a Frost Advisory tonight.