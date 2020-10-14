Strong and Gusty Wind Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A strong low-pressure system will approach from the west today and bring strong and gusty wind with it. Southerly wind is expected to increase to 20 to 25 m.p.h. through the morning. Gusts could be as high as 45 m.p.h. by midday and afternoon.

Wind will gusts are expected in excess of 30 m.p.h. at noon today. Local gusts will be as high as 45 m.p.h. (wmtv weather)

Ahead of the low, these southerly winds will bring mild temperatures to the state for one more day before temperatures fall sharply tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will be close to 20 degrees cooler than what we will see today.

Cool temperatures and breezy conditions are expected through the remainder of the week. Highs by Sunday and Monday will be in the 40s. We could even see a few flakes of snow mixing with sprinkles early next week.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.