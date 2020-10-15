16-year-old seriously hurt after striking another car during deputy pursuit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old boy has serious injuries Thursday after reportedly fleeing from Dane County deputies who tried to stop him for speeding, then crashing into another vehicle.

A Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop the 16-year-old driving an Acura sedan around 11:50 a.m. on Vilas Road near County Highway BB near the Town of Cottage Grove.

The car then accelerated, deputies continued, and drove over 90 mph westbound on County Highway BB. About two minutes later, the Acura struck the rear end of a Chevy Silverado pickup truck on County Highway BB at Specher Road in Madison. The 16-year-old received serious injuries and was taken to UW Hospital. The driver of the pickup truck, a 74-year-old man, received minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The car driven by the 16-year-old was stolen from the City of Madison on Oct. 7 and the Madison Police Department is investigating the crash.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is also still investigating this incident and there are preliminary charges of eluding and operating without an owner’s consent, as well as several traffic citations to be issued.

