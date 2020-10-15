Advertisement

27-year-old man who injured Beaver Dam PD officer sentenced to prison

The man will spend eight years on supervision after his prison sentence.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who injured a Beaver Dam Police officer after they tried to arrest him was sentenced Thursday to three and a half years in prison.

Watertown Police officers arrested Jesse Garcia, 27, in September of 2019 for operating while intoxicated and resisting officers, according to a news release. When Garcia was released from custody, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said he almost immediately got back into his car, still intoxicated, and drove to Beaver Dam.

Beaver Dam Police Department officers then tried to stop Garcia, but he became “uncooperative.” Garcia then reached for a knife, to which officers responded by breaking the driver’s side window to take Garcia out of the car and to the ground, injuring one officer. When Beaver Dam PD tried to secure Garcia in the back of their squad car, he headbutted the second officer twice, first the forehead and then in the jaw. The second headbutt caused an injury.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections investigated this case for sentencing and recommended probation without jail for two counts of battery to law enforcement and probation with four months bail for resisting or obstructing an officer causing substantial bodily harm.

District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg recommended give years, saying he has been seeming an “alarming” number of threats toward police. “These men and women leave their homes and families every day to put their lives on the line to protect the rest of us,” Klomberg said. “When one is threatened or assaulted, the courts need to act to send a clear message that threatening or harming an officer will result in stern and serious punishment.”

Judge Martin J. De Vries handed down the sentencing, saying probation would “unduly depreciate the seriousness of the offense.” Garcia will also spend eight years on supervision after his prison sentence.

