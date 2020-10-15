A Freeze Warning is in Effect Tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 meteorologists have declared Friday as a First Alert Day due to the threat of widespread frost or a hard freeze.

A cold front moved across the region overnight but some lingering cloudiness is helping to keep the temperatures in the 40s early today. Skies will clear today and remain clear overnight. This will allow temperatures to plunge into the upper 20s and low 30s by early tomorrow. A Freeze Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service.

A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. Friday. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. (wmtv weather)

Windy conditions will also persist for today with sustained wind in the 15 to 20 m.p.h. range. Gust will be as high as 30 m.p.h.

Cool temperatures and breezy conditions are expected through the weekend and into early next week. Highs by Sunday and Monday will be in the 40s. We could even see a few flakes of snow mixing with sprinkles early next week.

