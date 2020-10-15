Advertisement

City of Portage chooses new fire chief

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Portage finalized the decision for the city’s next fire chief on Thursday after an “extensive selection process” with the Police and Fire Commission.

The city and the commission announced Portage native Troy Haase will succeed current fire chief Clayton Simonson. Simonson announced earlier this year that he was retiring in January.

Haase will join the Portage Fire Department with 30 years of experience in the fire service, 22 of which were with the Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue Department. He eventually rose to the rank of Divison Chief in Fon du Lac.

He is currently vice president of the Wisconsin State Fire Inspectors Association and has also served as a board member and chairperson of the State of Wisconsin Emergency Medical Services Board. Haase is also a certified paramedic.

As a Portage native, he began his career as a paid on-call member of Portage Fire in 1990.

PFC Chairperson Tom Drury recognized Haase’s leadership and experience.

“Moreover, he has a deep respect and appreciation for the members of the Department and the critical service they provide,” Drury said. “He will build on the departments' reputation as a professional and innovative fire department.”

Drury also spoke of his appreciation for current chief Simonson, who has held the chief’s position for 16 years. “Similarly, the PFC and City Officials are deeply appreciative of the many years of dedicated and loyal service Chief Simonson has given as a member of the Portage Fire Department,” Drury said.

In addition to serving the Portage community for 41 years, Simonson had worked for the townships of Caledonia, Pacific, Winnebago and Lewiston.

