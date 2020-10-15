Dane Co. residents encouraged to give input on 2021 budget

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County residents are being encouraged to contact their county board supervisor or the entire Dane County Board with suggestions about the 2021 budget.

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi released his proposed 2021 budget last week and now the board and its committees will finalize it.

The County Board’s standing committees will hear from department heads on their budget requests, ask the public for input and make recommendations on the budget amendments to the Board’s Personnel and Finance Committee. There are also opportunities for residents to register fro scheduled committee meetings and the public hearing on the budget before the full County Board meeting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 21.

The entire budget process will be done virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The schedule for the committee budget meetings is below:

Committee Date Date Date Date Date Date Environment, Agriculture and Natural Resources 10/8 10/22 Zoning and Land Regulation 10/13 Public Works and Transportation 10/6 10/20 Executive 10/8 10/15 Public Protection & Judiciary 10/6 10/13 10/20 10/27 Health and Human Needs 10/8 10/22 Personnel & Finance 10/26 10/27 10/28 11/2 11/4 11/5

