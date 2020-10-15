Advertisement

Dane Co. to buy nearly 300 acres to expand Indian Lake County Park

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOWN OF BERRY, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday that the county will buy nearly 300 acres of land in the Town of Berry to become part of Indian Lake County Park.

This new land will expand the park to just under 800 acres, making it the largest recreational park in the Dane County Park System.

Parisi said this is one of the most popular parks and has become even busier during the COVID-19 pandemic as more people want to get outdoors.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen record use of our parks up to 20, 25% up over the lat year, from three million visitors to four million visits,” he said.

The expansion will allow for the re-routing of trails that have erosion issues and will give better southern access for land management purposes.

Dane Co. will buy the land for just over $2.9 million with funds from the Dane County Conservation Fund. A resolution to approve the purchase will be introduced at Thursday’s County Board meeting. The purchase is expected to be approved in the coming weeks.

Indian Lake County Park offers a variety of seasonal recreational activities, including hiking, pick-nicking, cross country skiing and more.

