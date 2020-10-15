Advertisement

Former President Barack Obama recognizes Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board

Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally in support of Wisconsin Democratic candidates, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally in support of Wisconsin Democratic candidates, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (KY3)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former President Barack Obama took note of the Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board Thursday in a thread on Twitter.

President Obama recapped a call he made on elected officials across the country in June to work with their community on taking steps to review and reform their use of force policies. He explained that he was already seeing progress, citing the Civilian Oversight Board.

“In Madison, WI, community groups will now choose the members of a new civilian police oversight board, which must include at least one member who was previously incarcerated,” the former president said.

He also recognized a Task Force on 21st Century Policing in Washtenaw County, Michigan, and the Northwestern University researchers' partnership with Evanston Police in Illinois on use of force decisions.

Obama also noted that there is still more work to be done and asked elected officials to commit to action on these policies.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Madison residents encouraged to call Financial Navigator hotline amid COVID-19

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison residents who are having financial concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic can now call a free hotline to talk to someone to help them through their issues.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin shatters high for new COVID-19 cases, averaging nearly 3,000/day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
More new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wisconsin on Thursday than any previous day - by far. The Dept. of Health Services recorded 3,747 more people have tested positive, beating the previous high, set just two days ago, by nearly 500 cases.

National

Wisconsin Dells man charged in kidnapping plot of Michigan governor

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged a Wisconsin Dells man Thursday for allegedly participating in the plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Back To School

Wisconsin unemployment drops to 5.4% in September

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate dropped from 6.3% in August to 5.4% in September.

Latest News

News

Libraries adapt COVID-19 protocols to allow browsing, computer hours

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
After shutting down for weeks in the spring due to COVID-19 concerns, some libraries are beginning to reopen.

Politics

About a dozen Wisconsin municipalities need poll workers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Scott Bauer
Only 13 mostly small Wisconsin communities are reporting poll worker shortages less than three weeks before the November election.

Local

Sheriff: Suspect still at large in Devil’s Lake homicide; new details released

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the person who killed a 24-year-old man, whose body was found Wednesday at Devil’s Lake State Park.

News

Janesville small business owners seek support as winter nears

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Erin Sullivan
Small businesses across the state of Wisconsin have had to get creative to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many in Janesville remain in that balancing act as winter nears.

News

VP nominee Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Joe Biden’s presidential campaign says vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday.

Weather Headlines

A Freeze Warning is in Effect Tonight

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Charlie Shortino
A Freeze Warning is in Effect Tonight