Former President Barack Obama recognizes Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former President Barack Obama took note of the Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board Thursday in a thread on Twitter.

President Obama recapped a call he made on elected officials across the country in June to work with their community on taking steps to review and reform their use of force policies. He explained that he was already seeing progress, citing the Civilian Oversight Board.

“In Madison, WI, community groups will now choose the members of a new civilian police oversight board, which must include at least one member who was previously incarcerated,” the former president said.

He also recognized a Task Force on 21st Century Policing in Washtenaw County, Michigan, and the Northwestern University researchers' partnership with Evanston Police in Illinois on use of force decisions.

Obama also noted that there is still more work to be done and asked elected officials to commit to action on these policies.

