Freeze Warning out for Friday Morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NW winds brought cooler temperatures to Madison Thursday afternoon. Although the breeze will die down later this evening, temperatures will fall overnight into the lower 30′s and upper 20′s across south-central Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for all of southern Wisconsin from 1a-8a Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for all of south-central Wisconsin tonight. (WMTV NBC15)

Winds turn out of the west for Friday as High pressure slides by to the south. A few upper-level impulses may shake out a passing shower/graupel mix Friday afternoon. Anything that falls will not accumulate or create an impact. Lows again fall close to freezing Saturday morning.

A few passing impulses may shake out a shower or two on Friday. (WMTV NBC15)

Another weather system heads our way for the weekend - beginning with a warm front Saturday morning. Winds will shift out of the southwest and gust upwards of 25-35 mph.

A warm front surges in warmer air from the south on Saturday. Wind gusts could top 25-35 mph. (WMTV NBC15)

High temperatures will be more mild - closer to the upper 50′s. The cold front then moves by late Saturday into early Sunday. A few rain-snow showers are possible along the frontal boundary into Sunday. Highs will only make it into the mid 40′s on Monday.

Northwest flow keeps rain in the forecast for much of next week. As of now, the best opportunities for showers come late Tuesday into early Wednesday and again on Thursday. High temperatures will stay far below-average -- in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Another warm front may bring more mild air in by next Thursday/Friday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.