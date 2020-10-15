Going to Trump rally? Plan to take a shuttle bus

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Anyone heading to President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Janesville this weekend will likely need to take a shuttle bus to get there.

Blackhawk Technical College will serve as the designated parking area for the event, according to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office. Its campus is more than two miles away from Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, where the president is scheduled to speak Saturday evening.

Shuttle buses will run between the locations offering people rides to and from the rally, Sheriff Troy Knudson explained.

The Sheriff’s Office plans to shut down U.S. Hwy 51 between State Highway 11 and B-R Townline Road from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. that day, so Knudson recommended people heading to the event use County Road G to get to the college.

He also cautioned everyone who expects to be in the area, regardless if they are going to the event or not, that traffic will be heavy around there and drivers should allow extra time to get where they are going.

Additionally, no cars will be allowed to stop along U.S. Hwy. 51 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., when the highway will be closed, and the Sheriff’s Dept. warns its personnel will be monitoring for violators.

