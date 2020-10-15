Advertisement

Going to Trump rally? Plan to take a shuttle bus

The parking area will be at Blackhawk Technical College
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Anyone heading to President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Janesville this weekend will likely need to take a shuttle bus to get there.

Blackhawk Technical College will serve as the designated parking area for the event, according to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office. Its campus is more than two miles away from Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, where the president is scheduled to speak Saturday evening.

Shuttle buses will run between the locations offering people rides to and from the rally, Sheriff Troy Knudson explained.

The Sheriff’s Office plans to shut down U.S. Hwy 51 between State Highway 11 and B-R Townline Road from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. that day, so Knudson recommended people heading to the event use County Road G to get to the college.

He also cautioned everyone who expects to be in the area, regardless if they are going to the event or not, that traffic will be heavy around there and drivers should allow extra time to get where they are going.

Additionally, no cars will be allowed to stop along U.S. Hwy. 51 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., when the highway will be closed, and the Sheriff’s Dept. warns its personnel will be monitoring for violators.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

8-year-old girl sells homemade pot holders to raise money during OCD Awareness Week

Updated: moments ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
Ruby Niosi is selling her handmade pot holders to raise money for a cause closer to her heart.

News

Madison girl makes potholders for a good cause

Updated: 7 minutes ago

Local

16-year-old seriously hurt after striking another car during deputy pursuit

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A 16-year-old boy has serious injuries Thursday after reportedly fleeing from Dane County deputies who tried to stop him for speeding, then crashing into another vehicle.

Local

City of Portage chooses new fire chief

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The City of Portage finalized the decision for the city’s next fire chief on Thursday after an “extensive selection process” with the Police and Fire Commission.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Monroe School District pivots all schools to virtual learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
All schools in the School District of Monroe will be going virtual for the next two weeks.

Local

Former President Barack Obama recognizes Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Former President Barack Obama took note of the Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board Thursday in a thread on Twitter.

Local

Madison residents encouraged to call Financial Navigator hotline amid COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison residents who are having financial concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic can now call a free hotline to talk to someone to help them through their issues.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin shatters high for new COVID-19 cases, averaging nearly 3,000/day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
More new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wisconsin on Thursday than any previous day - by far. The Dept. of Health Services recorded 3,747 more people have tested positive, beating the previous high, set just two days ago, by nearly 500 cases.

National

Wisconsin Dells man charged in kidnapping plot of Michigan governor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged a Wisconsin Dells man Thursday for allegedly participating in the plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Back To School

Wisconsin unemployment drops to 5.4% in September

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate dropped from 6.3% in August to 5.4% in September.