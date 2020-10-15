Madison Police react to budget cuts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police will be taking the largest cut to its budget in over 10 years.

On Wednesday, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway defended cuts to her recently released 2021 city budget that includes a $2 million reduction to MPD funding.

NBC15 reached out to MPD for comment Wednesday and Chief Vic Wahl said in a statement, “We will lose four police officer positions, and while we will no longer have SROs assigned to the MMSD high schools, we will still have police calls to those schools; our patrol function will be expected to do more work with the same number of officers.”

Chief Wahl also said in it’s most recent workload analysis, it shows MPD should have an additional 18 patrol officers. Adding that the budget cuts to the department staffing and resources will have an “adverse impact on public safety.”

The budget will be reviewed by the Common Council before it is amended and adopted in November.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.