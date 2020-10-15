Advertisement

Madison Police react to budget cuts

MPD reacts to 2021 budget cuts.
MPD reacts to 2021 budget cuts.(WMTV)
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police will be taking the largest cut to its budget in over 10 years.

On Wednesday, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway defended cuts to her recently released 2021 city budget that includes a $2 million reduction to MPD funding.

NBC15 reached out to MPD for comment Wednesday and Chief Vic Wahl said in a statement, “We will lose four police officer positions, and while we will no longer have SROs assigned to the MMSD high schools, we will still have police calls to those schools; our patrol function will be expected to do more work with the same number of officers.”

Chief Wahl also said in it’s most recent workload analysis, it shows MPD should have an additional 18 patrol officers. Adding that the budget cuts to the department staffing and resources will have an “adverse impact on public safety.”

The budget will be reviewed by the Common Council before it is amended and adopted in November.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Badgers men’s basketball locked in for new season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
Wednesday marked the return of college basketball in Madison as the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball returned to the floor for their first official practice of the 2020-2021 season.

News

MPD could face largest budget cut in 10 years

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

Mineral Point Schools to resume fall sports after previous suspension

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Michelle Baik
Mineral Point School District will resume some fall sports after the School Board had previously decided to suspend them.

News

Fall sports return at Mineral Point amid virtual learning

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Gov. Evers asks US Supreme Court's help with absentee ballot case

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Capacity mandate blocked in Madison

Updated: 3 hours ago

Travel

Vehicle fire closes eastbound lanes on US 12 near Deerfield

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
All eastbound lanes are closed on US 12 near Deerfield Wednesday night due to a vehicle fire.

Local

Dane Co. residents encouraged to give input on 2021 budget

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Dane County residents are being encouraged to contact their county board supervisor or the entire Dane County Board with suggestions about the 2021 budget.

Local

Wisconsin absentee ballot case heads to U.S. Supreme Court

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Gov. Tony Evers filed an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday to reinstate an injunction that allowed absentee ballots post-marked by election day to be counted if they are received up to six days after election day.

News

Same suspects believed to be involved in two separate purse thefts

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Madison Police Department believes the same thieves are involved in two separate purse thefts that took place Wednesday morning.