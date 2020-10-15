Madison residents encouraged to call Financial Navigator hotline amid COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison residents who are having financial concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic can now call a free hotline to talk to someone to help them through their issues.

The City of Madison explained that “Financial Navigators” are available for one-on-one phone discussions to provide guidance to residents about programs and services.

The calls are meant to help address any personal financial issues, illustrate immediate steps to be taken and then make referrals for other resources to help.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway was grateful to the city for being able to provide this service to the public, noting the increased financial strain on many households during the pandemic.

“I hope it will help connect people get connected to the resources they need,” she said.

Residents can access the hotline online and fill out a short interest form. They can also call 608-315-5151 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday to sign up. A financial navigator will then call the person back within 48 hours, Monday through Friday, of the sign-up. Each session will last about 30 minutes, but residents are allowed to sign up for as many sessions as they want. They may not however, be matched with the same navigator each time.

The City was one of the first to be awarded a grant from Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund’s Financial Navigator program in May. So far, there have been 31 cities across the country that take part in this program.

