Monroe School District pivots all schools to virtual learning

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - All schools in the School District of Monroe will be going virtual for the next two weeks.

According to a news release, all schools will switch to virtual learning from Oct. 19 through Oct. 29.

The change was decided due to the “escalating number of positive COVID-19 cases” in the Monroe community and schools.

The district posted on their COVID-19 dashboard Thursday that a total of four staff and six students across the district had tested positive for COVID-19. There were also 13 staff and 68 students in quarantine as of Thursday.

The district noted that they “fully intend” to return to in-person classes in all five of their buildings the week of Nov. 2 if district numbers show decreasing trends of active cases and those in quarantine.

Monroe High School previously announced students would be doing virtual learning from Sept. 21 through Thursday Oct. 1, whereas Monroe Middle School went virtual from Sept. 30 with a proposed return date of Oct. 12. The middle school did return to in-person classes Monday and was working to try to limit the spread of the virus. Principal Brian Boehm said Monday he and his staff were still enforcing masks, social distancing and several other precautions.

