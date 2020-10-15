Multiple semi crash causes I-90 EB near Wisconsin Dells to close

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a crash involving multiple semi trucks Thursday morning, all eastbound lanes on I-90 are closed.

Wisconsin State Patrol tells NBC15 News that one person is hurt, no word yet on how injured they are. State Patrol also tells us that three semi trucks are involved in the crash, two of the trucks being double-bottoms.

State Patrol says drivers can take exit 87 for a detour. The crash is between Wisconsin 13 and US-12.

The estimated duration of the closure is two hours.

