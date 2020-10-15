NOAA releases Winter 2020-2021 Outlook

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More snow? More rain? Everyone wants to know what Winter looks like. While climate projections can give us an overall sense of what the trend will be for a season, seasonal outlooks cannot signal significant events ahead of time. That being said, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its three-month outlook covering Winter 2020-2021.

Big takeaways: Most of the southern U.S. is in for a warmer-than-average Winter while the north is looking at a cooler-than-average season. The Great Lakes - including Wisconsin stands at an equal chance for above or below-average temperatures this Winter. Below-average rainfall and snowfall is expected across the southern 1/3 of the U.S. Meanwhile, the northern Plains and Great Lakes are likely to see a wetter-than-average Winter. That could mean more snow or it could mean more rain - depending on the event.

NOAA's Winter Outlook calls for a greater chance of above-average temperatures across the south & southwestern portions of the United States. (NOAA)

The Winter Outlook calls for drier-than-average conditions across the southwest and wetter conditions across the northern Plain and Great Lakes. (NOAA)

The outlook projections are largely the result of La Niña - the climate cycle revolving around ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific. In a La Niña cycle, stronger trade winds blow warm water to the west. Cooler water mixes up off the western coast of South America to replace it. Blocking high-pressure becomes the dominant feature over the Pacific and sends the polar jet stream farther north. As a result, the jet digs down into the continental U.S.

A blocking high over the Pacific is the dominate feature during a La Niña climate cycle. This sends the polar jet stream farther north - allowing it to take a deep dive south into the U.S. (WMTV NBC15)

As the polar jet stream dives south into the U.S., cooler & wetter weather is more likely across the Northwest. Warmer & drier weather is likely across the south. (WMTV NBC15)

On a media conference call Thursday morning, NOAA scientists said the position of the polar jet will be a big factor in the Midwest’s winter trend. As it stand now, Wisconsin is more likely to see a snowier Winter than average.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.