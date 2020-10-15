Advertisement

Rockhound Brewing Company to close its doors

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rockhound Brewing Company in Madison announced Thursday that it would close its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner and brewmaster Nate Warnke posted a video on Facebook, saying that after four and a half years of business, there was no logical path forward.

Warnke said he used to be an analyst for Fortune 500 companies and if he were advising himself in this situation, he would advise ending this project.

The brewery will be winding down full service, with a final closing of the kitchen on Nov. 14. They will be open for limited hours after that for as long as they can- or until the beer is gone.

There will also be one more beer released, the last one brewed in house. “Last Call” will be available until it’s gone.

The owner said that he was proud of the work they have accomplished.

“When I started Rockhound in 2016, I aimed to create a fun, friendly neighborhood pub that was a place for good beer, good food and good conversation as well as trying to make a difference,” he said.

